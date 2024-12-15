Amir Muqam Expresses Grief Over Siddiq-ul-Farooq’s Demise
Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Siddiq-ul-Farooq.
In a statement, the minister said that Siddiq-ul-Farooq’s services to the PML-N, journalism, and national institutions were unforgettable. With his demise, a capable and patriotic personality has left us.
Amir Muqam expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in heaven.
