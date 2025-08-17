Amir Muqam expresses sympathies with flood victims during Shangla’s visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Sunday expressed sympathies with flood victims and talked to them during a visit to Shangla, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the president of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that floods had caused massive loss of life and property in Shangla, adding that the federal government was standing with the flood victims in this difficult time.

He said that farmers' crops, vehicles and household goods were washed away while dozens of villages had been cut off from Tehsil Puran and Alpuri due to this flood and several bridges and roads here were washed away by floodwaters.

The minister stressed that the performance of the provincial government and district administration was disappointing, adding that Shangla's connection with other districts could not be restored despite the passage of three days. He revealed that if the provincial government does not restore the roads, he will open the roads at his own expense.

Amir Muqam vowed that the federal government promised full cooperation and restoration of electricity in flood-affected areas will be possible soon.

He urged the KP Chief Minister to promise full compensation for losses, adding that if the provincial government failed in do so, then the federal government would help the flood victims in this regard.