Open Menu

Amir Muqam Expresses Sympathies With Flood Victims During Shangla’s Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Amir Muqam expresses sympathies with flood victims during Shangla’s visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Sunday expressed sympathies with flood victims and talked to them during a visit to Shangla, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the president of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that floods had caused massive loss of life and property in Shangla, adding that the federal government was standing with the flood victims in this difficult time.

He said that farmers' crops, vehicles and household goods were washed away while dozens of villages had been cut off from Tehsil Puran and Alpuri due to this flood and several bridges and roads here were washed away by floodwaters.

The minister stressed that the performance of the provincial government and district administration was disappointing, adding that Shangla's connection with other districts could not be restored despite the passage of three days. He revealed that if the provincial government does not restore the roads, he will open the roads at his own expense.

Amir Muqam vowed that the federal government promised full cooperation and restoration of electricity in flood-affected areas will be possible soon.

He urged the KP Chief Minister to promise full compensation for losses, adding that if the provincial government failed in do so, then the federal government would help the flood victims in this regard.

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

52 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

2 hours ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

4 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

4 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

5 hours ago

5 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

6 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan