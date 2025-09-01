Amir Muqam extends condolences to martyrs of army helicopter crashed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs following the Army Aviation training helicopter crashed incident in GB on Monday (today), the incident claimed the lives of five crew members who were on routine training.

In a statement issued, the minister offered prayers for the martyrs, including Major Atif, Major Faisal, the co-pilot, Flight Engineer Naib Subedar Maqbool, Hawaldar Jehangir and Naik Ameer.

He also praised the sacrifices of the armed forces on every front in service of the nation.