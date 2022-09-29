UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Felicitates Maryam Nawaz On Acquittal In Avenfield Case

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday congratulated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband captain (R) Safdar on their acquittal in the Avenfield case

He thanked the Almighty Allah over the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and her husband, said a news release.

Amir Muqam also congratulated Party Leader Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the party workers over acquittal of the PML-N Vice President.

The adviser said the entire leadership of PML-N was thankful to Almighty Allah that justice has been finally done.

