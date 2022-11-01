UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam For Expediting Work On Proposed Digital Library Services At NLP

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Amir Muqam for expediting work on proposed Digital Library services at NLP

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs/ National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday directed the National Library of Pakistan (NLP) to expedite work on the proposed Digital Library services to facilitate students and researchers.

The Advisor, who paid his first visit to NLP, also directed the officials to immediately resolve low speed internet issue at the Library.

During a briefing, Amir Muqam said his Ministry would adopt all measures to equip the library with modern facilities of international standards.

The Advisor said he would discuss with Prime Minister the matters relating to National Library of Pakistan as this is very important place for students and researchers.

Amir Muqam said more students friendly schemes would be initiated to make National Library of Pakistan more useful and added that library is an essential segment of our culture and civilization.

Later, talking to media-persons, he said the masses should reject negative agenda of those who want to divide the nation.

He said the present government under leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working for economic stability to provide maximum relief to masses.

Joint Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Shehzad Durrani and other officials of NLP library were also present.

On the occasion, the senior officials gave a detailed overview of history, functioning, performance, future plans and issues being faced by the library, its employees and students.

It was also informed the library had total collection of 300,000 books and also published 47 volumes of Pakistan National Bibliography from 1962 to 2015.

The library had registered 2,800 publishers under International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) system since 1985 and facilitated around 227,710 readers since 2002.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Internet Amir Muqam Visit 2015 All From Government

Recent Stories

Court extends for further two days physical remand ..

Court extends for further two days physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

16 minutes ago
 ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

1 hour ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

1 hour ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

4 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.