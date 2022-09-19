Amir Muqam for promoting national heritage with world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday stressed the need for sharing national heritage with the world to promote soft and positive image of the country at abroad.

"Pakistan is a cradle of ancient civilizations and blessed with world's best historical places and artifacts, which can be used to promote soft image of the country," said the adviser during a meeting with Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division (NH&CD) Fareena Mazhar here.

He lauded the performance of National Heritage and Culture Division for its efforts for the preservation of national history and cultural heritage.

Secretary NH&CD briefed the adviser about the overall matter pertaining to the division including endowment, heritage and artists' welfare.