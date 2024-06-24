Open Menu

Amir Muqam For Representing His People At All Levels

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Amir Muqam for representing his people at all levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam has said that he had always represented FATA, PATA/Malakand Division at the center in 2016, 2018, 2023 and would continue to do so in the future.

He said that he would continue to represent his people at all levels regardless of the results.

In a meeting with the delegation of Malakand Traders Federation and Swat Chamber of Commerce, Amir Maqam reiterated that he would continue to raise awareness about the sacrifices of the people of FATA and PATA/Malakand Division in the Cabinet and Parliament, said a press release.

The minister said that he was thankful to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the members of the Cabinet and especially Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to the Prime Minister, for supporting his stand regarding FATA and PATA tax exemption.

The members of the delegation thanked the minister for his efforts for tax exemption of FATA, Pata/Malakand Division.

The minister also discussed with the delegation the problems faced by the business community and assured to resolve the problems of the business community.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business FATA Swat Parliament Rana SanaUllah Amir Muqam Malakand Chamber 2016 2018 Commerce All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

5 minutes ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

2 days ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

2 days ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

2 days ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan