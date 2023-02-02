Amir Muqam for using digital platforms to promote Urdu and book reading culture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engineer Amir Muqam Thursday called for using digital platforms for the promotion of urdu language and book reading culture in the country.

Addressing the one-day International Urdu Journalism Conference titled "Seventy-Five Years of Urdu Journalism" organized by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Amir Muqam said that the present government is committed to promoting Urdu language and taking all possible measures for the promotion of Urdu at all level.

The advisor termed Urdu a symbol of national unity and urged that we as Pakistanis should be proud of speaking Urdu.

Lauding the role of media and Journalists in the country, Amir Muqam said that media has an important role in creating awareness among the masses about issues and promoting the national narrative against terrorism. He said that we salute the journalists who speak the truth and gave sacrifices for the country.

He said that Pakistan is facing major challenges like economic difficulties and terrorism adding that unfortunately some people are doing politics on the sad incident of Peshawar Blast which is condemnable.

Earlier, Adviser to PM Engr Amir Muqam also inaugurated the one-day books mela arranged by NLPD where books of the noted publishers and writers were available at discounted prices.

The advisor at the outset also met the student of different schools/colleges.

Earlier while addressing the ceremony Senior journalist Khalid Azeem Chaudhry highlighted the role of Urdu journalism in the Freedom movement and stability of Pakistan and said that Urdu Journalists have rendered great sacrifices for the sake of the country and democracy.

He said that Urdu journalism has played an important role in protecting human rights, promoting democracy and raising voice against economic injustices in the country.

Executive Director, National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Dr. Rashid Hameed highlighted the role of Urdu Journalism and said that during the last 75 years, journalism not only created awareness among masses about the national and international issues but also added a great literary asset in Urdu literature.

The one-day conference was organized in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan and aimed at highlighting the services of Urdu journalism in literature.

Besides others, Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar, well-known literary figure Iftikhar Arif and senior journalist Mujibur Rehman Shami and Sohail Waraich also attended the event.

Later, talking to media, Advisor to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Maqam criticized those who are doing politics on the recent terrorist attack in Peshawar and giving irresponsible statement just for the sake of politics.

Combating terrorism is a national challenge and we all as nation should join hands to address the issue. We should not target our own national institutions for sake of politics, He added.