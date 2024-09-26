Amir Muqam For Utilization Of Resources To Help Out Afghan Refugees
September 26, 2024
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday emphasized the need for maximum utilization of resources to effectively achieve the objectives of the Commissionerat of Afghan Refugees.
Presiding over a high level meeting held here in Commissionerat of Afghan Refugees, Amir Muqam said that," our tremendous efforts would be continued to ensure the protection and welfare of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan peacefully.
Commissioner Afghan Refugees Arbab Talib was comprehensively briefed the federal minister regarding the overall performance of Commissionerat.
The federal minister was informed about the execution of various projects, funding details and the implementation of proposed new initiatives in Balochistan.
On the occasion, the head of UNHCR sub office Quetta, Chief Commissioner car Abbas Khan and other high officials were also present.
