Amir Muqam grieves death of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Pakistani pilgrims in a bus accident that took place in Iran.

The Minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls, early recovery of the injured, and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

According to the media reports, a bus carrying pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people and injuring another 23.

"I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured", he added.