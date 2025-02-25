ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam has applauded the PML-N regime's progress, likening it to a miracle, highlighting the Prime Minister's commitment to driving the country forward through effective governance and

policies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the country's nation is recognizing and admiring the fruitful results of the government, where inflation has dramatically decreased from 38% to 4%, which is a remarkable achievement.

Additionally, exports have increased, new PIA flights have been revived and significant progress has been made in Gwadar, he added.

He said that the Prime Minister himself is monitoring all sectors and giving instructions for welfare projects and relief for the common man, demonstrating his personal commitment to the well-being of the people.

He further assured that the government is committed to providing additional relief to the middle and lower-income classes, aiming to alleviate their economic burdens and improve their standard of living.