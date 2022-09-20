Amir Muqam hands over cheques of Rs1mn each to heirs of fire victims

Engr Amir Muqam, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage handed over cheques of Rs1 million each to the heirs of two women died in the Elay Pyazon forests' fire

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Engr Amir Muqam, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage handed over cheques of Rs1 million each to the heirs of two women died in the Elay Pyazon forests' fire.

The cheques were handed over on behalf of the Federal government during a ceremony at the hujra of former member Provincial Assembly Rushad Khan.

On this occasion, Amir Muqam said the compensation was not an alternative of human life but a token of relief to financially help the victims families in this hour of grief.