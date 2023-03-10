UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Highlights Need To Improve Billing System

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam, has said that electricity distribution systems need dedicated attention in aftermath of floods which incurred heavy damages to the system

He was chairing a meeting at WAPDA House Peshawar here on Friday. He also commended incumbent CEO Sardar Arif Khan Sadozai for his dedication towards improving state of affairs at PESCO. He said that provincial line losses target, put forth by the ministry, for the month of February, was achieved and surpassed by more than one percent during the incumbent CEO's tenure.

PM advisor highlighted dire need to improve the billing system so that public is not forced to pay hefty bills in false over-billing cases. He directed the concerned quarters to ensure real-time readings and fill vacant seats of linemen where necessary.

Engr. Amir Muqam stressed that accountability of billing offenders must be ensured across the board for the sake of national interest. He highlighted that few corporate offenders are capable of stealing electricity that amounts to the total supply of several villages. Numerous restaurants, crush plants and prominent hospitals have been caught stealing electricity and fined on spot since incumbent CEO took charge of his office.

He directed concerned officials to ensure zero load shedding during Sehri and Iftar timings in Ramzan. He also gave directives to expedite progress on electricity supply to Kalam while highlighting the significance of the region for tourism.

The advisor declared that no tolerance would be shown towards misuse and misappropriation of resources adding that ongoing work on various grid stations must be completed at the earliest.

