Amir Muqam Inaugurates Chakaisar-Martung Grid Station, Other Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Amir Muqam inaugurates Chakaisar-Martung grid station, other projects

Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam here on Friday inaugurated Cakaisar-Poran-Makhozai-Martung 132KV grid station and transmission line, besides other mega projects

SHANGLA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam here on Friday inaugurated Cakaisar-Poran-Makhozai-Martung 132KV grid station and transmission line, besides other mega projects.

He also inaugurated Poran, Makhozai and Martung feeders alongside other projects at Poran Shangla.

Engr Amir Muqam said these projects were the long awaited demands of people of Shangla that was fulfilled today by the PMLN's government.

These projects were delayed due to "lackluster approach of the PTI government," he added.

He said that thousands of people would be benefited from it.

