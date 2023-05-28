Amir Muqam inaugurates several projects for Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam inaugurated several uplift projects for people of different areas of Dir Lower district here on Sunday.

Engr Amir Muqam inaugurated NADRA centre and PESCO sub-division office at Gul Abad and High Transmission Line's extension of PESCO sub-division at Khal bazaar.

On this occasion, the provincial president, the Wardag tribe, Wali Khan Wardag, his father Zareef Khan Wardag, and hundreds of supporters announced the joining of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Engr Amir Muqam welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and expressed the hope that they would utilise all their energy to strengthen the party in the district and resolve people's problems at their doorsteps.

He said that the politics of PML-N revolved around people and focus was being made on uniform development besides pro-poor projects.

He said the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were fed up with the hallow policies of PTI and the May 9 vandalism exposed the real face of Imran Niazi before the masses.

He said PML-N after coming into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would remove the nine years long sense of deprivation of people of Dir.

Earlier, Amir Muqam was accorded a warm welcome by the people of Dir who raised full-throated slogans in favour of PML-N leadership.