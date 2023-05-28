UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Inaugurates Several Projects For Dir Lower

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Amir Muqam inaugurates several projects for Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam inaugurated several uplift projects for people of different areas of Dir Lower district here on Sunday.

Engr Amir Muqam inaugurated NADRA centre and PESCO sub-division office at Gul Abad and High Transmission Line's extension of PESCO sub-division at Khal bazaar.

On this occasion, the provincial president, the Wardag tribe, Wali Khan Wardag, his father Zareef Khan Wardag, and hundreds of supporters announced the joining of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Engr Amir Muqam welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and expressed the hope that they would utilise all their energy to strengthen the party in the district and resolve people's problems at their doorsteps.

He said that the politics of PML-N revolved around people and focus was being made on uniform development besides pro-poor projects.

He said the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were fed up with the hallow policies of PTI and the May 9 vandalism exposed the real face of Imran Niazi before the masses.

He said PML-N after coming into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would remove the nine years long sense of deprivation of people of Dir.

Earlier, Amir Muqam was accorded a warm welcome by the people of Dir who raised full-throated slogans in favour of PML-N leadership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Dir Khal May Sunday All PESCO

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

22 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

1 hour ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

1 hour ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

1 hour ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.