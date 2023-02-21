UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Inaugurates SNGPL Distribution Network For 26 Villages In Kaatlang, Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Amir Muqam inaugurates SNGPL distribution network for 26 villages in Kaatlang, Mardan

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday inaugurated the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) distribution network and supply projects for 26 villages of Tehsil Kaatlang, Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday inaugurated the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) distribution network and supply projects for 26 villages of Tehsil Kaatlang, Mardan.

The inauguration ceremony was held on the occasion of workers convention, during which thousands of workers from different political parties, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Awami National Party, joined the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

In his address, Muqam said that the project was approved by Nawaz Sharif himself, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government interrupted work on most development projects across the province.

He said that the PTI stopped progress on the project and deprived the people of Kaatlang of this gift. "The PML-N puts the welfare of the public first, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, they have brought this gift to the people of Kaatlang", he added.

"This project was approved by our leader Nawaz Sharif himself as a result of the efforts of late Rahimullah Yousafzai. The PTI stopped progress on the project and deprived the people of this gift.

The people of Kaatlang will soon benefit from this project.

"There should be same law for all in the country. Frustration has spread amongst the prisoners who feel that some individuals are stronger than the law.

"Rising inflation in the country today speaks volumes about the poor performance of Imran and his incompetent team", he said.

Amir said that Imran would have to account for his false statements, who once used to talk about American conspiracy and "today denies it blatantly." He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should now put PML-N to test that "has fought their case without any mandate." "Maryam Nawaz will address a public gathering in Takhtbhai, Mardan in the mid of March", he said.

During the workers convention, Sahibzada Iftikhar Bacha from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Rafiullah and Dr Bahadur Syed from Awami National Party joined the PML-N along with thousands of comrades.

Before his address, The PM aide inaugurated the SNGPL distribution network and supply projects to 26 villages of Tehsil Kaatlang, including Shamuzu, Babuzai, Mian Khan/Singao, Alamganj and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Mardan Progress Same Babuzai March Muslim All From Government Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Despite challenges, govt steering economy towards ..

Despite challenges, govt steering economy towards growth: Dar

40 seconds ago
 Tanzania approves controversial $3.5 billion oil p ..

Tanzania approves controversial $3.5 billion oil pipeline

42 seconds ago
 Man kills wife over domestic dispute

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

44 seconds ago
 Iranian Border Guards Detain Vessel Carrying 5,000 ..

Iranian Border Guards Detain Vessel Carrying 5,000 US-Made Cold Weapons - Comman ..

47 seconds ago
 Dr Taha Hussain Ali appointed as VC Mehran Univers ..

Dr Taha Hussain Ali appointed as VC Mehran University

12 minutes ago
 National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) trains ..

National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) trains 28 newly inducted faculty mem ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.