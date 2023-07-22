Amir Muqam invites ANP stalwart to join PML-N

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday visited the residence of Awami National Party leader Senator Zahid Khan in Dir and formally invited him to join the Muslim League-N.

Addressing the gathering at his residence, Engineer Amir Muqam praised the role of Zahid Khan and his family in the development of Malakand Division and said that Senator Zahid Khan worked a lot for the development and prosperity of the people of the area.

The PML-N President said that our aim was also to serve the people and today, he came here specially to the residence of ANP stalwart to invite him to play his role in the progress and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that in the best interest of this region, the province and the country, we all should unite and fight for the betterment of the province and country.

He said, Zahid Khan is a very experienced politician and we want to work together for the betterment of the country and the region.

He expressed the hope that Zahid Khan will seriously consider my invitation to join the mainstream party. He also appreciated the elders of the area and their services for the betterment of the province.

Senator Zahid Khan thanked Amir Muqam for his visit to his residence and said that he would discuss the matter with his supporters and elders of the area.

He said that he would take a decision after consulting his supporters and elders and will inform about his decision in this regard very soon.

On this occasion, Divisional President of PML-N Malik Jahanzeb Khan, Provincial Vice President Malik Bahram, senior leadership of PML-N, Chairman board of Directors Pesco Faizullah Khan and others were also present.