Amir Muqam leaves for London to meet Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's advisor on Political Affairs and Public Issues Amir Muqam on Thursday left for London to meet his party (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He will discuss the current political situation, party affairs during his stay in London.

Muqam will also hold important talks with former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other party leaders on issues of mutual interests.