Amir Muqam left for Saudia Arabia for Umra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Thursday left for Saudia Arabia for performance of Umrah.

He was accompanied by a former member provincial assembly, Fazlullah who would also perform Umrah.

Amir Muqam was expected to meet PMLN Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Saudia Arabia. Amir Muqam would spend the last days of Ramazanul Mubarak at Makkah Mukarrama and Madina Munawara.

He would also celebrate Eidul Fitr at Saudia Arabia.