Amir Muqam Meets Uzbek Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam met his counterpart, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nazarbekov Ozodbek Akhmadovich at Mayor's of Sardara Region Akmal Jan residence

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam met his counterpart, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nazarbekov Ozodbek Akhmadovich at Mayor's of Sardara Region Akmal Jan residence.

Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan welcomed the Adviser to Prime Minister and said that the two countries have always had friendly and brotherly relations, says a press release here.

Adviser to Prime Minister conveyed his deep gratitude to the government of Uzbekistan, for the generous hospitality.

During the meeting, they discussed mutual interest issues including possibility of strengthening ties in cultural ties between the two brotherly countries.

Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nazarbekov Ozodbek Akhmadovich acknowledged the potential for cooperation in the field of cultural heritage and expressed his desire to undertake joint ventures on a progressive basis.

He warmly welcomed the Adviser to Prime Minister in the III Bakhshi International Festival.

Nazarbekov Ozodbek Akhmadovich promised to make concerted efforts to further promote the cultural and sports exchanges and cooperation, so as to deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples of Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

