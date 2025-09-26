Open Menu

Amir Muqam Offers Condolences To Families Of Martyrs Of Tirah Tragedy In Bara Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, and President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, visited Bara Tehsil in Khyber District where he condoled with families of martyres of Tirah tragedy.

On this occasion, he met the families of the martyrs of the Tirah tragedy at the guest house (hujra) of Malik Zahir Shah and expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy.

The federal minister offered prayers for the forgiveness of the martyrs and said, “We stand with the affected families in this time of grief.”

He added that merely expressing sorrow over the ongoing incidents of terrorism in the country is not enough; rather, we need to take effective and practical measures as a nation and a state.

Engineer Amir Muqam emphasized that the current situation demands that the nation and security institutions unite to fight terrorism. He reaffirmed that establishing peace is the government’s top priority.

He also revealed that he himself has faced seven terrorist attacks, including suicide bombings.

"I have personally carried the coffins of many close relatives and companions," he stated.

Engineer Amir Muqam shared that, on the special directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a high-level committee is working to promote peace and development in the merged districts, and it will soon present its recommendations.

He said that he is the representative of these areas in the federal government and is available to provide support wherever needed.

The federal minister further stated that he would meet the affected families again and guide them in arranging a meeting with the Prime Minister.

In conclusion, he affirmed that to prevent such recent acts of terrorism, we must unite and take serious steps at every level to ensure such tragedies are effectively prevented in the future.

