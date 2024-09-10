Open Menu

Amir Muqam Offers Condolences To Peshawar Press Club President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Amir Muqam offers condolences to Peshawar Press Club President

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engr. Amir Muqam on Tuesday expressed his condolences to senior journalists President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and Amjad Aziz Malik over the death of their mother.

In his message, he conveyed his deep sympathy, stating, "I share in the grief of Arshad Aziz Malik, Amjad Aziz Malik, and other family members over the loss of their mother."

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He further expressed his sorrow, saying, "The passing of a mother is a profound loss. May Allah grant patience and strength to her children in this difficult time."

