UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Pays Glowing Tributes To Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Amir Muqam pays glowing tributes to Iqbal

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam has said that the message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal continues to inspire the entire Pakistani nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam has said that the message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal continues to inspire the entire Pakistani nation.

In a message on Iqbal Day, falling on November 9, the PM aide paid rich tribute to Pakistan's greatest philosopher, thinker and poet, Allama Iqbal.

He said that Iqbal's poetry, philosophy and thoughts galvanized the Muslims of the Sub-Continent to demand a separate homeland that ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan, within a decade of Iqbal's death in 1938.

Iqbal's greatness could be judged by the fact that he reshaped the destiny of his people through the sheer power of his writings and poetry. "He inspired an awakening or renaissance among the Muslims of South Asia, who had been suffering at the hands of the British rulers and Hindu majority population of pre-partition India", he said, adding that without Allama Iqbal, the dream of Pakistan could never have been realized.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Allama Muhammad Iqbal Amir Muqam November Muslim Asia

Recent Stories

Seminar on corruption free society held in Shah Ab ..

Seminar on corruption free society held in Shah Abdul Latif University

17 seconds ago
 US Now Main Supplier of Gas to Europe, Replacing R ..

US Now Main Supplier of Gas to Europe, Replacing Russia - EU Spokesman for Clima ..

19 seconds ago
 Ready-to-eat meals, frozen pizza can kill you earl ..

Ready-to-eat meals, frozen pizza can kill you early in life, warns study

2 minutes ago
 PM, Netherlands counterpart discuss matters of mut ..

PM, Netherlands counterpart discuss matters of mutual interest

2 minutes ago
 World Science Day for Peace and Development to be ..

World Science Day for Peace and Development to be marked on Nov 10

2 minutes ago
 NCA announces entrance test schedule for bachelors ..

NCA announces entrance test schedule for bachelors programmes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.