Amir Muqam pays glowing tributes to Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam has said that the message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal continues to inspire the entire Pakistani nation.

In a message on Iqbal Day, falling on November 9, the PM aide paid rich tribute to Pakistan's greatest philosopher, thinker and poet, Allama Iqbal.

He said that Iqbal's poetry, philosophy and thoughts galvanized the Muslims of the Sub-Continent to demand a separate homeland that ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan, within a decade of Iqbal's death in 1938.

Iqbal's greatness could be judged by the fact that he reshaped the destiny of his people through the sheer power of his writings and poetry. "He inspired an awakening or renaissance among the Muslims of South Asia, who had been suffering at the hands of the British rulers and Hindu majority population of pre-partition India", he said, adding that without Allama Iqbal, the dream of Pakistan could never have been realized.