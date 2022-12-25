Amir Muqam pays rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday said that with his "determination and unmatched character" Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had turned the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent into reality.

In a message on birth anniversary of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the advisor to Prime Minister said "today is the day to come together in the exact same spirit as the founders of the independence movement joined in for a seperate country (Pakistan)".

Engr Amir Muqam said that "let us shun our differences based on caste, creed and faith and work in unison".

"I pray Almighty Allah to grant us strength and unity to realise our destiny of becoming the strongest nation on earth as envisioned by our Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah," he said.

He said that present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was striving for a society free of corruption and a system that helped the poor and underprivileged citizens as per the founder's vision.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister Engr. Amir Muqam also felicitated the Christian community in Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.