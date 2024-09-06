Amir Muqam pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs

who laid down their lives for the defense of the nation at Haveli Kahuta during a wreath-laying ceremony.

The ceremony held to mark Pakistan's Defence Day, honoured soldiers Sepoy Raja Vilayat Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Bashir, Sepoy Alam Din, and Sepoy Abdul Majeed, who died defending the country.

Speaking on Pakistan's Defence Day, he reaffirmed the country's support for the people of Kashmir in their decades-long struggle for freedom.

Addressing the media, the minister expressed the nation's pride for martyred soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifice for the country's defense. "Our martyrs are our pride," he said. "These brave sons of the soil can never be forgotten. They gave their lives for the country, and their sacrifice will always be remembered."

The minister emphasized the continued struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for freedom, noting their unwavering resolve over the past seven decades.

He condemned the actions of Indian forces in the region, accusing them of widespread oppression.

He criticized the Modi government's move to revoke Articles 370 and 35A, which had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "India has tried to deny the people of Kashmir their fundamental right to self-determination, but their attempts have failed," he said.

Muqam sent a clear message to India, stating that its dream of occupying Kashmir would never be realized.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support for the Kashmiri people, saying, "The government of Pakistan and the people have always stood with our Kashmiri brothers."

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including former ministers Chuadary Tariq Farooq, Barrister Iftikhar Gilani, Raja Faisal and others.

