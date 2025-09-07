Open Menu

Amir Muqam Pays Tributes To Falcons Of PAF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Sunday paid tribute to the veterans of the Pakistan Air Force and said that the day of September 7, 1965 was a golden chapter in Pakistan’s history.

In his message on the occasion of Air Force Day, the federal minister said that on that day, the falcons of the Pakistan Air Force made such courageous and unforgettable sacrifices that will always be written in golden letters in the history of world defense.

Amir Muqam emphasized that in the 1965 war, the Pakistan Air Force crushed and destroyed the enemy’s air defense and made the entire nation proud with its high professional standards and courage.

He said that the Pakistan Air Force were always ready to give an effective response to every move of the enemy.

The minister said that the entire nation was proud of the capabilities, patriotism, and spirit of sacrifice of its Air Force and the nation will never forget their sacrifices.

