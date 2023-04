Amir Muqam performs Umrah in Saudi Arabia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and Culture Division, Engr. Amir Muqam has performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

He prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Amir Muqam was accompanied by former member provincial assembly, Fazlullah who also performed Umrah.

They also celebrated Eid ul-Fitr in Saudia Arabia.

Amir Muqam, who is also PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president, is likely to meet PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif there.