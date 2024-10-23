Amir Muqam pledges all-out support to Kashmiris on 77th Foundation Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and State & Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engineer Amir Muqam, in his special message on the occasion of 77th Foundation Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), said that October 24 is the day to renew the pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches to the logical end.

"On this day,we have to renew the pledge that we will not sit until the people of occupied Kashmir get their right to self-determination," he said.

The minister said that today, despite the presence of more than 800,000 Indian troops, the brave Kashmiri youth are expressing their affection with Pakistan with great courage and determination and hoisting the Pakistani flag on the streets and squares of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He said that the youth of occupied Kashmir are even more determined than their ancestors that they will get their right to self-determination at all costs.

Engineer Amir Muqam said that now the time has come, the international community has to play its active role in ensuring the right to self-determination for Kashmiris and take steps to prevent the atrocities being perpetrated by the occupation forces in the held territory.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his address to the UN General Assembly, had discussed the Kashmir issue in detail and adopted an unequivocal position that Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The federal minister also reaffirmed that the government and people of Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said sacrifices of the Kashmiris will never go in vein and the day will come very soon when Kashmiris will celebrate their independence.

APP/tsw-abs