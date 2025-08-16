Open Menu

Amir Muqam Presents Rs 1 Mln Cheques To Each Volunteers Hilal, Ismat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Amir Muqam presents Rs 1 mln cheques to each volunteers Hilal, Ismat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam Saturday presented cheques of Rs 1 million each to selfless volunteers Muhammad Hilal and Ismat Ali who bravely saved many precious lives in the recent floods in Swat.

In a statement issued here, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that this cheque was given to Muhammad Hilal and Ismat Ali by Federal Minister Amir Muqam on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that this financial reward had been given in recognition of their courageous and timely relief operations, adding that Muhammad Hilal and Ismat Ali saved many lives during the natural disaster (Swat disaster).

Amir Muqam appreciated the extraordinary services of both the volunteers and said that their actions were a true example of humanity and patriotism as both youths risked their lives to help others. Their bravery was a ray of hope and a reminder that our national strength lies in unity and compassion, the minister emphasized.

He said that the government was committed for recognizing and encouraging individuals who come forward to serve the nation in times of crisis. “We also extended thank all the volunteers and relief workers who played a vital role in the relief operations during the floods,” Amir Muqam concluded.

