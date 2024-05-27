Open Menu

Amir Muqam Reviews Properties Placed Under Kashmir Affairs Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan and States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the state properties of Jammu & Kashmir placed under the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs.

The minister issued instructions to incrementally increase the rent for plazas and shops, saying that an 8 percent rent increase is not appropriate according to the market rate. He directed a survey to be conducted within two weeks through NESPAK for the plots lying vacant in Punjab province to ensure construction on these empty plots and shops.

Engineer Amir Muqam also instructed to take measures to bring into use the hundreds of acres of barren land in various districts.

He directed that the lands be leased out through a transparent open bidding process.

The administrator briefed the Federal Minister on the actions taken so far, which he deemed unsatisfactory. Additionally, officials from the Ministry of SAFRON briefed about the Bahawalpur Estate, emphasizing the need to ensure the implementation of the agreement made with Nawab of Bahawalpur at the time of accession to Pakistan by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to take steps to transfer the properties to the rightful heirs.

The meeting was attended by the administrator and other staff members.

