Amir Muqam Reviews Properties Placed Under Kashmir Affairs Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan and States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the state properties of Jammu & Kashmir placed under the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs.
The minister issued instructions to incrementally increase the rent for plazas and shops, saying that an 8 percent rent increase is not appropriate according to the market rate. He directed a survey to be conducted within two weeks through NESPAK for the plots lying vacant in Punjab province to ensure construction on these empty plots and shops.
Engineer Amir Muqam also instructed to take measures to bring into use the hundreds of acres of barren land in various districts.
He directed that the lands be leased out through a transparent open bidding process.
The administrator briefed the Federal Minister on the actions taken so far, which he deemed unsatisfactory. Additionally, officials from the Ministry of SAFRON briefed about the Bahawalpur Estate, emphasizing the need to ensure the implementation of the agreement made with Nawab of Bahawalpur at the time of accession to Pakistan by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to take steps to transfer the properties to the rightful heirs.
The meeting was attended by the administrator and other staff members.
Recent Stories
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits tandoors for availability of Roti at Rs 137 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman for expeditious efforts to ensure food security, mitigate climate changes7 minutes ago
-
LHC, subordinate courts to remain closed on May 2817 minutes ago
-
Officers must go in field to ensure provision of water at tail ends: Minister17 minutes ago
-
Friend killed over minor dispute17 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap17 minutes ago
-
Ethio-Pakistan Business Forum held in Addis Ababa with 500 businesspersons participation26 minutes ago
-
PRCS to organize ceremony for Gwadar's flood-affected on May, 2727 minutes ago
-
Ali Haider Gilani calls on Sardar Saleem Haider36 minutes ago
-
Mayor inaugurates Mirpurkhas to Mirwah People's Bus Service36 minutes ago
-
Governor for positive social change thru digital media37 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi termed children protection as priority37 minutes ago