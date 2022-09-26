Amir Muqam saddened by military officials' martyrdom in chopper crash

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday expressed grief over the sad demise of military officers and soldiers, who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash near Harnai, Balochistan

He said in his condolence message that the entire nation was saddened by the martyrdom of Pak Army officers and soldiers.

Amir Muqam said the entire nation salutes the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.

"May Almighty rest the departed souls in the highest ranks of Jannah, and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity."