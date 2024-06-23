Amir Muqam Says He Will Continue To Represent His People At All Levels
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam has said that he had always represented FATA, PATA/Malakand Division at the Center in 2016, 2018, 2023 and would continue to do so in the future. He said that he would continue to represent his people at all levels regardless of the results, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
In a meeting with the delegation of Malakand Traders Federation and Swat Chamber of Commerce, Amir Maqam reiterated that he would continue to raise awareness about the sacrifices of the people of FATA and PATA/Malakand Division in the Cabinet and Parliament.
He said that he was thankful to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the members of the Cabinet and especially Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to the Prime Minister, for supporting his stand regarding FATA and PATA tax exemption.
The members of the delegation thanked the minister for his efforts for tax exemption of FATA, Pata/Malakand Division.
The minister also discussed with the delegation the problems faced by the business community and assured to resolve the problems of the business community.
