Amir Muqam Slams PTI's Self-serving Agenda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister Engr. Amir Muqam Friday strongly condemned Ali Amin Gandapur' s statements as "irresponsible" and lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for prioritizing Imran Khan's personal interests over the welfare of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa citizens.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Engr. Amir Muqam stated that PTI's sole agenda is to secure Imran Khan's release from jail, however, he emphasized that Pakistan is an independent nation with its own constitution and laws, where individuals like Imran Khan must face the courts and accept accountability for their actions.

Ali Amin Gandapur is an irresponsible individual who has consistently demonstrated a habit of blaming and blackmailing others, he further added.

His behavior is unacceptable and unbecoming of a public figure, particularly someone holding the office of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he criticized.

I urge Gandapur to reflect on his behavior and take corrective measures to address these concerns as people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deserve better leadership and it is our collective responsibility to hold public figures accountable for their actions, he added.

Amir Muqam emphasized that Ali Amin Gandapur should prioritize governing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over criticizing others, stating that Gandapur' s statements are not being taken seriously.

Responding to a query, he said that President Donald Trump will prioritize state-to-state relationships over individual favors, potentially dashing the hopes of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

