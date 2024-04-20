Amir Muqam stresses dignified return of Afghan refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam has stressed the importance of ensuring dignified return of Afghan nationals to their country.

He expressed the views during a cvisit to the Office of Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees Punjab here on Saturday. Upon his arrival, the minister was warmly received by the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Abbas Khan, and the Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Punjab, Rana Muhammad Arshad. During the visit, Commissioner Rana Muhammad Arshad provided a detailed briefing about the Commissionerate and introduced the staff to the minister. This was the minister’s first visit to the Afghan Refugees Commissionerate Office in Lahore since assuming charge of the ministry.

Engr. Amir Muqam also met with a delegation from the Afghan refugee business community, who expressed their gratitude for the facilities provided to them.

Later, the minister toured various sections of the Afghan Refugees Commissionerate Punjab Office, reviewed the services provided there, and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

In his remarks, Engr. Amir Muqam stated that Pakistan had been generously hosting millions of Afghan refugees, providing them with protection, livelihood, education, and healthcare facilities for decades. He warned against mistreatment or harassment of Afghan nationals.

The minister issued instructions to the Commissioner for Afghan Refugees in Punjab to collaborate with the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) to improve educational and healthcare facilities, especially in areas like Attock where a significant number of Afghan refugees reside.

Engr. Amir Muqam highlighted that Pakistan currently hosts 1.4 million Proof of Registration (POR) cardholders, 800,000 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, and many undocumented Afghan nationals. In Punjab alone, there are 180,000 POR and 80,000 ACC cardholders, along with numerous undocumented individuals he added and stressed the importance of ensuring their dignified return to their home country.