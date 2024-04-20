Amir Muqam Stresses Dignified Return Of Afghan Refugees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam has stressed the importance of ensuring dignified return of Afghan nationals to their country.
He expressed the views during a cvisit to the Office of Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees Punjab here on Saturday. Upon his arrival, the minister was warmly received by the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Abbas Khan, and the Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Punjab, Rana Muhammad Arshad. During the visit, Commissioner Rana Muhammad Arshad provided a detailed briefing about the Commissionerate and introduced the staff to the minister. This was the minister’s first visit to the Afghan Refugees Commissionerate Office in Lahore since assuming charge of the ministry.
Engr. Amir Muqam also met with a delegation from the Afghan refugee business community, who expressed their gratitude for the facilities provided to them.
Later, the minister toured various sections of the Afghan Refugees Commissionerate Punjab Office, reviewed the services provided there, and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.
In his remarks, Engr. Amir Muqam stated that Pakistan had been generously hosting millions of Afghan refugees, providing them with protection, livelihood, education, and healthcare facilities for decades. He warned against mistreatment or harassment of Afghan nationals.
The minister issued instructions to the Commissioner for Afghan Refugees in Punjab to collaborate with the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) to improve educational and healthcare facilities, especially in areas like Attock where a significant number of Afghan refugees reside.
Engr. Amir Muqam highlighted that Pakistan currently hosts 1.4 million Proof of Registration (POR) cardholders, 800,000 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, and many undocumented Afghan nationals. In Punjab alone, there are 180,000 POR and 80,000 ACC cardholders, along with numerous undocumented individuals he added and stressed the importance of ensuring their dignified return to their home country.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders
Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..
Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two injured in house collapse1 minute ago
-
Female loots beauty parlour at gunpoint1 minute ago
-
DC inspects Election material distribution point11 minutes ago
-
Modi’s Aug 5, 2019 move exacerbated resentment, alienation in IIOJK: Omar Abdullah11 minutes ago
-
President summons Senate session on April 2521 minutes ago
-
ECP launches Monitoring Center for registering bye-elections complaints21 minutes ago
-
APHC deplores Indian troops’ atrocities against IIOJK people31 minutes ago
-
Study suggests standardized packing, health warning labeling, taxes to regulate smokeless tobacco pr ..31 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders35 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to Kashmiri iconic leader Haider Khan41 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 124,700 cusecs water41 minutes ago
-
IIOJ&K converted into open-air prison since illegal abrogation of Art 370: Mehbooba Mufti41 minutes ago