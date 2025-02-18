Amir Muqam swears in new cabinets of Shangla Press Club and Union of Journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, took the oath from the newly elected cabinets of the Shangla Press Club and Shangla Union of Journalists in Islamabad.

During the ceremony, Engineer Muqam praised the role of journalists in society, stressing that free and responsible journalism is essential for democracy and development.

He also announced special grants for the Shangla Press Club Alpurai, Bisham Press Club, and other Tehsil press clubs, including Puran, Bisham, Chakesar, and Shahpur.

The ministe assured full government support for press freedom and promised to address issues faced by journalists. He congratulated the new members of the Shangla Press Club and expressed hope they would uphold journalistic integrity in reporting public issues.

The event was attended by Shangla Press Club President Aftab Hussain, Shangla Union of Journalists President Syed Mohammad Shah Khan, General Secretary Sohail Hassan, and other newly elected members.