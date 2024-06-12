Open Menu

Amir Muqam Thanks PM For Tax Exemption For Erstwhile FATA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for granting a tax exemption to the erstwhile FATA and PATA/Malakand division in the federal budget for 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for granting a tax exemption to the erstwhile FATA and PATA/Malakand division in the federal budget for 2024-25.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House following the budget announcement, he appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister’s Advisor, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Prime Minister’s Program for the Development of newly merged districts.

He expressed hope that this initiative would promote business activities in the region, highlighting that the government has considered the issues faced by the people of former FATA/PATA and extended the tax exemption for another year despite challenging circumstances.

He said that this decision would boost commercial activities in these areas, providing direct benefits to both the business community and the general public.

