Amir Muqam to meet Nawaz Sharif during Umrah in KSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Amir Muqam, the Advisor to the Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has departed for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, accompanied by former Member of Provincial Assembly Fazalullah.

Apart from the pilgrimage, Muqam is expected to meet with his former leader and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during the visit to Saudi Arabia. The group will spend the last days of Ramazan in Mecca and Medina and celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia.