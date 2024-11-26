Amir Muqam Urges PTI To Use Resources For Welfare Of KP People
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to use the official resources for the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is utilizing the resources for disrupting peace in the capital, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The CM KP should focus on improving governance of the province, he added. The people had given mandate to PTI to resolve the genuine issues of the KP areas but their representatives are wasting time on useless activities, he stated.
Replying to a question, he said that PTI founder is facing different cases in the courts, adding the courts will decide the cases of the PTI founder.
