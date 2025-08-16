Amir Muqam Visits Different Flood-affected Areas Of Buner
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam visited various flood-affected areas of District Buner here Saturday.
In a statement issued here, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, "I am visiting the flood-affected areas on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the prime minister is personally overseeing the relief activities himself.
Amir Muqam met with affected families and offered condolences. He assessed the damage caused by the floods and reviewed the relief activities in the affected areas.
The minister said this is not the time for politics rather the entire nation stands with the victims in this hour of difficulty. Rescue operations in Buner are being carried out with the participation of the administration, Pakistan Army, and FC personnel, he added.
He said that several villages in districts across the province, including Shangla, Swat, Buner, and Bajaur, have been completely destroyed due to recent torrential rains.
"Priority should be given to the immediate recovery of missing persons in Buner, Shangla, Swat, and other districts," Amir Muqam emphasized.
He said that medical camps have already been established in the affected areas. He said the federal government will provide all necessary resources and will not leave the victims alone.
Amir Muqam said after the earthquake of 2005 and the floods of 2010 and 2022, this is a major natural disaster and efforts are underway to restore temporary routes in Buner. Several bodies have been recovered during the rescue operations, while the search for missing persons continues, he said, adding PM Shehbaz Sharif will soon visit the affected districts.
The minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of those martyred in the recent torrential rains.
On this occasion, the Commissioner of Malakand Division, Deputy Commissioner of Buner, district administration, DPO, and senior officials from federal departments including PESCO and PTA were also present.
