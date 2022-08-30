UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Visits Flood-hit Areas Of Swat, Kalam, Madian, Bahrain

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 07:14 PM

On the special instruction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam Tuesday visited flood-hit areas of Swat including Kalam, Madian and Bahrain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :On the special instruction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam Tuesday visited flood-hit areas of Swat including Kalam, Madian and Bahrain.

During an aerial view, Amir Muqam had witnessed the affected areas in Kalam, Madian and Bahrain.

He also interacted with the flood affected people and reviewed the losses due to flash floods in various areas of Swat.

Muqam personally assessed the damages caused by the recent floods in various areas including Kalam Bazar, Pashmal Bazar, Arianai, Auttar Gabral Road and assured the victims that the Federal government would use all possible resources to help the victims.

Muqam said that in this difficult time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal government stand with the flood victims.

Adviser to PM said that "the first priority is to evacuate the trapped people , for which we have increased the number of helicopters and trying to move the victims to safe places.

He said that the rehabilitation of Madian, Bahrain, Kalam road should be ensured as soon as possible on a priority basis so that people can get access to other cities.

He said the federal government would provide all possible cooperation for the maintenance of Auttar road and the work would also start on the maintenance of link roads and link bridges in these areas.

Muqam said that this is not the time for politics and point scoring, but we are standing with the flood victims in this hour of difficulty and trying day and night to minimize the problems of the flood affectees.

Earlier, the Adviser to PM also been briefed by the relevant authorities on the damages and relief operations in the areas.

