Amir Muqam visits flood relief camp established by Ayesha foundation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for SAFRON, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam here Sunday visited the flood relief camp established by the Ayesha foundation in his hometown, Puran in Shangla district.

The camp was set up by Ayesha Foundation, a welfare organization chaired by Ayesha Batool, with the cooperation of Engineer Amir Muqam, to provide immediate assistance to those affected by recent torrential rains.

The Federal Minister reviewed the ongoing relief activities being carried out under the supervision of the foundation.

He appreciated the foundation's prompt and compassionate response during this natural disaster.

Ayesha Foundation's Chairperson, Ayesha Batool, while briefing on the ongoing relief efforts, said

“Our teams are actively providing food, clean water, basic medical care, and hygiene supplies to hundreds of affected individuals. This is a collective effort, and we stand in solidarity with the people of Shangla in this difficult time.”

Relief activities at the camp include medical check-ups, distribution of ration packs, provision of bedding, and clean drinking water.

APP/fam