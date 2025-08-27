Amir Muqam visits GB emergency center, assures full support for flood relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) & SAFRON and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President, Engr Amir Muqam, visited the Provincial Emergency Center amid the recent flood situation and lauded the ongoing relief efforts.

Secretary Interior Ali Asghar and Director General GB Disaster Management Authority gave the Federal Minister a detailed briefing on the affected areas and ongoing relief operations, said a press release on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary GB, Abrar Ahmed Mirza and other senior government officials also attended the briefing session and presented detailed reports on the situation arising from the floods.

Federal Secretary for Kashmir Affairs and GB, Zafar Hassan and former Chief Minister and Provincial President PML-N GB, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, were also present with the Federal Minister on this occasion.

Additionally, Provincial Minister Engr Muhammad Anwar, Provincial Minister Ghulam Muhammad and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Amir Muqam appreciated the administration’s swift response and assured full cooperation from the federal government, directing immediate relief to be provided in all affected areas.