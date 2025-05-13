Open Menu

Amir Muqam Visits Home Of Martyred Redar Operator; Pays Rich Tributes To Sacrfices Of Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday visited the home of Pakistan Army Radar Operator Shaheed (Martyr) Muhammad Ayaz in Mardan.

He expressed solidarity with the family of Shaheed Muhammad Ayaz, who was martyred due to Indian naked aggression.

The Federal Minister also visited the martyr’s grave and offered Fatiha for eternal peace of the deceased.

On this occasion, a smartly turned-out police contingent paid tribute with a guard of honour.

The Federal Minister met with the father of the martyr and offered condolences.

"Brave sons like Shaheed Muhammad Ayaz are the pride of the nation," said Engineer Amir Muqam.

"The entire nation salutes the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army and Air Force who laid down their lives for the security of the country," he added.

Engr Amir Muqam said Pakistan Army and the nation stand firmly with the families of the martyrs.

He said Pakistani forces have avenged the blood of the martyra, adding the sacrifices of the martyrs are a guiding light for us.

"There will be no compromise on the sovereignty of the homeland," said Engineer Amir Muqam.

"India will be given a befitting response to every act of aggression," said the Federal Minister.

He said Indian aggression has united and strengthened the entire Pakistani nation.

"Our brave forces have successfully defended the nation and the country’s sovereignty," concluded the Federal Minister.

