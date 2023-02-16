Amir Muqam visits residence of Ahad Cheema for condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday visited the residence of Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema to offer condolence on the death of his (Cheema's) mother.

The Adviser to Prime Minister offered fateha and prayed for the departed soul of the Adviser's mother.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to give strength and patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He stated that the demise of a mother was an irreparable loss to anyone.