Amir Muqam Visits Shangla, Inaugurates Projects, Attends School Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, and President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Monday visited Shangla, inaugurating various development projects, participating in a school ceremony, and offering condolences to several families

During his visit, Federal Minister Amir Muqam participated in a special ceremony at Government Centennial High School Alpuri, where he highlighted the significance of education for the future of Pakistan.

"Today's children are our future; they will be the ones to take care of the country's affairs when they grow up," said the minister.

He praised the school for its achievements despite limited resources, noting the immense talent of children from mountainous regions.

The minister pledged to advocate for the reconstruction of the school and personally announced a donation of three lakh rupees for talented students.

He commended the principal and teachers for their hard work in elevating the school's standards, emphasizing that investing in students' futures is crucial.

Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated a new electricity feeder in Alpuri, a project completed at a cost of 32.45 million rupees, which addresses the low voltage issues in the area.

The minister also met with various delegations and listened to their concerns and directed relevant authorities to address their issues.

