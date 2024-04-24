Amir Muqam Vows To Strive For Improving Kashmir Council Affairs
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday vowed to strive for the betterment of the affairs of the Kashmir Council as a vibrant policy guiding forum
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday vowed to strive for the betterment of the affairs of the Kashmir Council as a vibrant policy guiding forum.
The minister made these remarks during a briefing on Kashmir Council affairs held at Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK)Council, said a press release issued here.
Federal Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Jawad Rafique Malik and other senior officials briefed the minister about affairs of Kashmir council, recent role and current strength and other issues pertaining to the council.
During briefing, the officials said that main role of Council is to coordinate with government and Election Commission of Azad Jammu Kashmir.
The federal minister was informed that at present Kashmir Council is playing an advisory role.
Engr Amir Muqam said that advisory role of the Council should be defined so that its actions could be evaluated as per its mandate.
Recent Stories
KP Governor inaugurates blossom fiesta, funfair at Khyber Girls Medical College
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar urges sweeping operation against ..
KPRTS serves show cause notices to CCPO, DC
Officials of NDMA, PDMA briefs Engr Amir Muqam about recent rains, landslide imp ..
Bahawalnagar boosts wheat procurement: 22 centers open for business
DWE providing training to 0.3 mln workers in twin cities
KPTA delegation meets with Governor, seeks resolution for salary issues
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding electricity theft
US Institute of Peace delegation meets IGP
Two brick-kilns sealed
Iran president visits Sri Lanka, inaugurates power, irrigation project
Farmers should preferably complete cotton sowing by May 15, say experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor inaugurates blossom fiesta, funfair at Khyber Girls Medical College3 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar urges sweeping operation against ETPB encroachments31 seconds ago
-
KPRTS serves show cause notices to CCPO, DC32 seconds ago
-
Officials of NDMA, PDMA briefs Engr Amir Muqam about recent rains, landslide impacts in KP34 seconds ago
-
Bahawalnagar boosts wheat procurement: 22 centers open for business36 seconds ago
-
DWE providing training to 0.3 mln workers in twin cities37 seconds ago
-
KPTA delegation meets with Governor, seeks resolution for salary issues22 seconds ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding electricity theft23 seconds ago
-
US Institute of Peace delegation meets IGP25 seconds ago
-
Two brick-kilns sealed28 seconds ago
-
IGP takes notice of student's rape26 minutes ago
-
Onslaught of encroachments violating pedestrians rights31 minutes ago