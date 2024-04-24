Amir Muqam vows to strive for improving Kashmir Council affairs

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday vowed to strive for the betterment of the affairs of the Kashmir Council as a vibrant policy guiding forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday vowed to strive for the betterment of the affairs of the Kashmir Council as a vibrant policy guiding forum.

The minister made these remarks during a briefing on Kashmir Council affairs held at Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK)Council, said a press release issued here.

Federal Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Jawad Rafique Malik and other senior officials briefed the minister about affairs of Kashmir council, recent role and current strength and other issues pertaining to the council.

During briefing, the officials said that main role of Council is to coordinate with government and Election Commission of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The federal minister was informed that at present Kashmir Council is playing an advisory role.

Engr Amir Muqam said that advisory role of the Council should be defined so that its actions could be evaluated as per its mandate.