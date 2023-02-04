Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman calls on PM

Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.