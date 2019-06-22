UrduPoint.com
Amir Of Qatar Arrives To A Red Carpet Welcome

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday was accorded a very warm welcome upon his arrival on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

Upon his arrival at the Nur Khan airbase, Amir of Qatar was warmly received by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and other high officials were also present there to welcome the foreign dignitary.

Amir of the State of Qatar was given a 21-gun salute. Children clad in traditional attire presented bouquet to the visiting dignitary.

Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials are accompanying the Amir of Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had earlier visited Pakistan in March 2015.

The Amir of Qatar will hold talks with the Prime Minister and will have meeting with the President.

The two sides will discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership. During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar will sign MoUs/agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.

