Amir of Qatar due in Islamabad Saturday on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to arrive here Saturday on two-day visit to Pakistan from June 22-23, 2019, on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He would be accompanied by a high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials, a Foreign Office statement said.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had earlier visited Pakistan in March 2015.

During the visit, the Amir of Qatar would hold talks with the the prime minister and meet President Dr Arif Alvi.

The two sides would discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership.

During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar would also sign MoUs and agreements to enhance the bilateral cooperation in different areas.�The visit of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani�is expected to further strengthen the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.