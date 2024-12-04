Open Menu

Amir Reviews Development, Progress On Projects In GB

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday reviewed the development and progress on projects in Gilgit-Baltistan on the special instructions of the prime minister.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the federal minister and several decisions had been taken for the welfare and uplift of the Gilgit-Baltistan.

It was attended by Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Kashmir Affairs Gilgit-Baltistan Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs Gilgit-Baltistan Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry and Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza, said a press release.

Amir Muqam said that the development of Gilgit-Baltistan was the foremost priority of the government.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was deeply interested in the construction and development of Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

He assured the federal government was taking all possible steps for the development and prosperity of GB.

The establishment of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Gilgit-Baltistan was discussed in the meeting. The annual development plan of Gilgit-Baltistan was also discussed in detail. The high-level meeting further considered the progress on the status of 100 MW solar projects in the area under the PSDP.

It was also discussed the progress on the Gilgit-Shandur road. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the Ministries of Finance, Commerce, Planning and Development, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Communications and other relevant ministries.

