Amir Reviews Development, Progress On Projects In GB
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday reviewed the development and progress on projects in Gilgit-Baltistan on the special instructions of the prime minister.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the federal minister and several decisions had been taken for the welfare and uplift of the Gilgit-Baltistan.
It was attended by Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Kashmir Affairs Gilgit-Baltistan Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs Gilgit-Baltistan Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry and Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza, said a press release.
Amir Muqam said that the development of Gilgit-Baltistan was the foremost priority of the government.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was deeply interested in the construction and development of Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.
He assured the federal government was taking all possible steps for the development and prosperity of GB.
The establishment of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Gilgit-Baltistan was discussed in the meeting. The annual development plan of Gilgit-Baltistan was also discussed in detail. The high-level meeting further considered the progress on the status of 100 MW solar projects in the area under the PSDP.
It was also discussed the progress on the Gilgit-Shandur road. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the Ministries of Finance, Commerce, Planning and Development, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Communications and other relevant ministries.
Recent Stories
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Balochistan for renewed commitment against corruption for uplifting of country2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat lauds journalists for promoting positive traditions3 minutes ago
-
KMC inaugurates first Anti-Rape Cell in KP3 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel rejects opposition’s allegations regarding appointments in universities3 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 489 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
President IIUI for collective efforts to improve quality in education3 minutes ago
-
CM seeks plan in 10 days for health sector reforms3 minutes ago
-
Grand search operation conducted in PS Golra Jurisdiction to Enhance Security12 minutes ago
-
UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission visits Lahore Fort, Shalimar Gardens12 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti orders CMIT to review wheat stocks, seeks comprehensive report13 minutes ago
-
WPC, CPDI holds round-table discussion on Pakistan's fight against Gender-Based Violence13 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force actively playing role in arresting crime ratio: CPO13 minutes ago